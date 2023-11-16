Campbell's reveals Illinois' favorite Thanksgiving side dishes

Campbell’s has released its annual list of America’s favorite Thanksgiving side dishes, and the state of Illinois ended up having a tie for that top honor.

According to the company, the most popular side dishes this holiday season will include mashed potatoes, stuffing, and macaroni and cheese.

The company also broke down by state which dish came out on top, and while mashed potatoes topped the charts in a good chunk of the country, it had to share top-billing in Illinois.

According to Campbell’s, mashed potatoes and salad were the top side dishes chosen by Illinois residents for their favorite Thanksgiving dishes.

Indiana and Wisconsin both went in a different direction however, with both states choosing stuffing as their favorite side dish.

On average, 67% of respondents to the Campbell’s survey said that they prefer side dishes to their entrée on the Holiday. The average American household serves five side dishes with their holiday meals, according to the study.

You can view all of the study’s findings on the Campbell’s website.