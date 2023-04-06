Cam Newton Happy to Backup Bears' Justin Fields If Given Chance

Cam Newton lists Fields as QB he'd like to backup originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Cam Newton is trying to make a comeback, and he would be open to doing it with the Bears. In a video published to his YouTube channel, Newton made two things clear: he believes he can still start in the NFL, and he understands that his best opportunity to return to the game might be as a QB2.

"This is how I feel," Newton said. "There ain't 32 guys that's better than me. But I also know that I could also be a backup, and I'm willing to be a backup."

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

To drive his point home, Newton rattled off a list of quarterbacks he’d willingly back up, and Justin Fields was one of them. Unfortunately for Newton, the Bears are pretty set in their quarterbacks room. The team signed P.J. Walker to a two-year deal at the outset of free agency. At the end of March, they re-signed Nathan Peterman to a one-year contract as well.

Newton threw passes at Auburn’s Pro Day last month to try to generate buzz about a comeback. These videos are another step towards that goal.

"The truth of the matter is, yes, I am 33, soon to be 34, and I do believe that I have a talent that not a lot of people have,” Newton said. “But on another front, there's so much that I can provide that somebody provided for me in my overall growth."

Newton hasn’t played football since his disappointing return to the Panthers in 2021. He played in eight games that year, and started five. He completed 54.8% of his passes for 684 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions. On the ground, Newton contributed 47 carries for 230 yards and five scores.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.