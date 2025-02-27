Calumet City man remains missing 2 weeks after disappearance

Community members are stepping up efforts to locate a 72-year-old Calumet City man who was reported missing two weeks ago.

According to Calumet City police, Chester Palusiak has been missing since Feb. 13.

Palusiak, who suffers from dementia, was last seen near the corner of Shirley Drive and 165th Street on that date at approximately 8 p.m.

A silver alert was issued by Illinois State Police at the request of Calumet City authorities, but there has been no luck in finding him during the intervening 13 days.

According to police, Palusiak is described as standing 6-feet tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds. He was wearing a black coat and blue jeans when he was reported missing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 708-868-2500, or to call 911 immediately.