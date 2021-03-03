Calls for Action Grow as Carjackings Continue in Chicago, Nearby Suburbs

More than 350 carjackings have been reported in the city of Chicago so far this year, and victims of the crimes are pushing for officials to do something about the vicious crime spree.

On Wednesday, another violent incident took place in the city’s West Garfield Park neighborhood. According to police, a passenger in a ride-share vehicle attempted to steal the car from the driver just after 1:30 p.m.

Police say the would-be carjacker then shot the driver in the chest and fled the scene.

The driver was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in serious condition. No arrests have been made in the case.

A few hours later, a food delivery driver had his vehicle hijacked in the 7200 block of South University, according to police.

In all, 352 carjackings had been reported in the city since Jan. 1, and residents are increasingly fearful that they could be targeted next.

Sylvia Guerrero saw firsthand how terrifying the experience can be, as she was thrown to the ground by her hair by the assailant. The incident was caught on camera, as Guerrero’s vehicle was stolen from the front of her friend’s house in the 6700 block of South Kostner Avenue.

“As soon as she got into her car, about ten seconds later they blocked her in, and she had no choice but to get out,” her daughter Laura said.

Guerrero is seen running from her vehicle in surveillance footage, pleading for help as she runs toward her friend’s house.

Marcus Kelly, another Lyft driver, was wounded in an attempted carjacking near Jackson and Pulaski earlier this month. He was struck by three bullets, and one remains lodged in his spine.

Now, Kelly’s friends are among those demanding that more be done to help protect city residents.

“I think more needs to be done. What is being done now isn’t working,” Brian Edwards, a friend of Kelly’s, said.

Chicago police are continuing to step up their efforts to stem the tide of carjackings. Earlier this year, the department added an additional 40 officers and four sergeants to carjacking task forces in the city, putting a dedicated carjacking team in each of the city’s five detective areas.

Additionally, the department is working with federal, state and county partners, as well as youth outreach partners, to “find solutions to the root cause of the problem.”