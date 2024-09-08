Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams' painted nails feature message to Bears fans

Williams and the Bears will face the Titans in the season opener Sunday

By NBC Chicago Staff

CHICAGO, – SEPTEMBER 8: Quarterback Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans at Soldier Field on September 8, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has drawn attention in the past for painting his fingernails prior to games, and he did just that ahead of the team’s opener against the Tennessee Titans.

Williams is facing his first career NFL start on Sunday, and he had a special message painted on his nails prior to the game:

“#18 DA BEARS” was the message he had prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans.

Needless to say, Williams is facing some significant expectations after being taken as the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. No Bears quarterback has ever thrown for 4,000 yards in a single season, and the team hasn’t won a playoff game since 2011, both of which Williams will be trying to achieve in his rookie season.

Kickoff between the Bears and Titans is set for noon on Fox.

