All things strange straight from the Upside Down will take over the Chicago area this weekend.

Fan convention "Stranger Con: A Salute to the TV Series 'Stranger Things'" will run with a stuffed itinerary, highlighted by guest appearances from the stars of Netflix's "Stranger Things," Saturday and Sunday at Schaumburg.

Caleb McLaughlin, who brings Lucas Sinclair to life, will be available for photo opportunities and signings Saturday. Dacre Montgomery, known as Billy Hargrove in the show, will head to the convention Sunday.

Other cast members listed among the docket are actors Shannon Purser, Mason Dye and Gabriella Pizzolo, who respectively play Barb Holland, Jason Carver and Suzie Bingham.

A questions-and-answers session will unfold at the event, giving fans a chance to engage with the cast.

The immersive event whipped up by Creation Entertainment will also dive into the franchise with trivia contests, auctions, karaoke and more. A costume contest will run Saturday, eyeing attendees with the best fit from the 1980's.

A limited number of tickets will be available at the convention, which will be held at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel located at 1551 Thoreau Dr.

"Stranger Things" premiered July 2016 and has aired 34 episodes over four seasons. The show has plans for a fifth and final run, though a premiere date has yet to be set.