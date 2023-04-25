Cake Coming to Chicago for Performance at the Salt Shed, Venue Announces

Just when you thought they were never there, the band Cake is coming to Chicago, joining a long list of summer performances and some big name artists coming to the Salt Shed music venue.

The Salt Shed announced Tuesday that it will host "An Evening With Cake" on Sept. 10 in the venue's outdoor Fairgrounds.

"Dust off your longest jacket because @cakemusic is coming to the Salt Shed on 9/10" the venue tweeted.

- This show will be outdoors at the Fairgrounds

- Venue presale begins 4/27 @ 10am CT

- General onsale begins 4/28 @ 10am CT



For more info, head to https://t.co/NTsue3ChSq! pic.twitter.com/dk7TQQ90sz — The Salt Shed (@saltshedchicago) April 25, 2023

Presale tickets are set to go on sale Thursday, with general onsale beginning at 10 a.m. Friday.

Cake joins a long list of performers coming to the Salt Shed this summer, including the Pixies, Modest Mouse, First Aid Kit, Tyler Childers, Bright Eyes, the Flaming Lips and more.

