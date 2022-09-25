Cairo Santos Recreates Week 1 Endzone Slide After Bears Win

Santos recreates Week 1 endzone slide after win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Cairo Santos missed out on the Bears' Week 1 celebration when the team ran into the endzone and slid through the drenched turf.

So, he decided to make up for it.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

.@cairosantos19 missed out on the slide Week 1 😂 pic.twitter.com/YxIoMu7UOk — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 25, 2022

"I didn't do it last time. I'm gonna do it," Santos said while the team was walking off the field from its win. Following that, he did a short-lived slide near the goal line.

Santos drove in the game-winning field goal as the buzzer sounded to the tune of a 23-20 win over the Houston Texans. The mainstay kicker was perfect in the team's win, knocking in all three field goals he attempted.

His longest punch-in was from 50 yards out. Santos also tacked on two extra points to give himself 11 points in the team's win.

This season, the nine-year veteran hasn't missed any of the four field goals he's attempted. But, he's missed two extra points, both coming in the team's 19-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1.

Hopefully, next time Santos can join the team in unison for their next win.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.