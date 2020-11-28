Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Gets Year Extension for Selling Horseshoe Hammond Casino

The company plans to retain ownership of the central Indiana casinos in Anderson and Shelbyville

Caesars Entertainment will have another year to sell its northwestern Indiana casino as required by state officials.

The Indiana Gaming Commission voted this past week to give the Nevada-based company an extension from what had been a Dec. 31 deadline.

The commission ordered Caesars in July to sell three Indiana casinos after its takeover by Eldorado Resorts gave the company five of Indiana’s 13 state-licensed casinos, which generate between 50% and 60% of state casino tax revenue.

Local

Indiana Election 25 mins ago

Record 3 Million Indiana Residents Cast Ballots for November Election

coronavirus illinois 49 mins ago

COVID-19 in Illinois: Coronavirus Metrics in Each Region

Commission executive director Sara Gonso Tait recommended the deadline extension for selling the Hammond casino along Lake Michigan, citing uncertainty over casino expansion in Illinois and the impact of the coronaviurs pandemic on the gambling industry.

Caesars chief executive Thomas Reeg told the commission that it would keep up the Hammond casino ahead of a future sale.

The company plans to retain ownership of the central Indiana casinos in Anderson and Shelbyville, while it is in the process of selling those in Evansville and the Louisville, Kentucky-area community of Elizabeth.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Caesars Entertainmentindiana gaming commissionhorseshoe casinoeldorado resportshorseshoe
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us