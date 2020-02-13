Cab Driver Locked Baby in Car After Man Failed to Pay Fare; Passenger Arrested

A man was arrested after allegedly trying to leave a taxi without paying his fare Wednesday in Grand Crossing, prompting the driver to lock an 11-month-old child inside and drive away to call police.

The driver picked up the 34-year-old man, a female and the child at 2:57 a.m. in the 100 block of South Randolph Street. When they arrived at their destination in the 6900 block of South Stony Island Avenue, the man tried to leave the cab without paying, according to Chicago police

The driver, a 60-year-old man, locked the doors while the child was still inside. The younger man argued with the driver and kicked the cab, at which point the driver left out of fear of being attacked, police said.

The driver stopped a short distance away and called authorities, police said. The passenger also called police to report the incident as an attempted kidnapping.

After speaking to both men, officers took the 34-year-old into custody, police said. Charges are pending.

The child remained with the female passenger and no injuries were reported, police said. The cab driver was not arrested.