C2E2 Returns to Chicago's McCormick Place This August

If you are a fan of Star Wars, WWE, anime, and more, the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2) has you covered.

The annual convention will return to Chicago's McCormick Place Aug. 5-7, and will feature famed comic book creators, renowned writers, and silver screen personalities.

According to the convention's website, the guest list includes famed "Star Wars" actor Billy Dee Williams, as well as "Guardians of the Galaxy" star Michael Rooker, who attended DePaul University.

Wrestler Mick Foley will also be among those in attendance, officials say.

From the artist alley to the gaming zone to the tattoo pavilion, there will be something for all ages. For more information, fans can visit the convention's website here.

Tickets are $99 for all three days, or $40 Friday. Saturday and Sunday tickets will cost $50.

Kids ages 6-12 are $20 for three days (or $10 on just Sunday). Tickets can be found here.