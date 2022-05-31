Bystander Injured After 3 Gunmen Open Fire Outside Oak Lawn Gas Station

Police in suburban Oak Lawn say that a bystander was grazed by gunfire after three men began firing shots outside of a gas station Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, shots were fired outside of the BP Amoco station in the 11000 block of South Pulaski Avenue at approximately 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say that three men, all wearing high-visibility construction vests, got out of a dark Dodge vehicle and began firing shots at a person who was filling his vehicle with gas.

The driver of that vehicle ran toward the gas station, then ran back to his vehicle and drove away from the scene.

Meanwhile, the suspects entered their vehicle and sped away on Pulaski Avenue. Authorities say the vehicle, which had Illinois license plate H414418, pinged on nearby license plate readers, and came up as a stolen vehicle.

One person who was at the gas station suffered a graze wound to their left shoulder, and they were treated and released at a nearby hospital, police said.

The gas station itself was also damaged by gunfire, according to authorities.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call police at 708-907-4051. Tips can also be texted to 708-613-8477.