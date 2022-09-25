Byron Pringle Doubtful to Return to Bears Game With Calf Injury

Byron Pringle doubtful to return with calf injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle left with a calf injury from Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. He did not return to Sunday's game against the Texans and walked around in a boot after the game, according to Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times.

#Bears Injury Update:

RB David Montgomery (ankle/knee) and WR Byron Pringle (calf) are both doubful to return. pic.twitter.com/J4siXTVM34 — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) September 25, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Pringle leads all receivers as of this writing, with one catch for 11 yards. The first-year Bear is one of the team's starting receivers alongside Darnell Mooney and Equanimeous St. Brown.

RELATED: David Montgomery doubtful to return with leg injury

The veteran signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Bears last March.

Pringle spent the first three seasons of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, racking up nearly 1,000 receiving yards in his time there and seven touchdowns -- five in his final season.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.