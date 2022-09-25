Byron Pringle Doubtful to Return to Bears Game With Calf Injury

Byron Pringle doubtful to return with calf injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle left with a calf injury from Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. He did not return to Sunday's game against the Texans and walked around in a boot after the game, according to Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times.
Pringle leads all receivers as of this writing, with one catch for 11 yards. The first-year Bear is one of the team's starting receivers alongside Darnell Mooney and Equanimeous St. Brown.
RELATED: David Montgomery doubtful to return with leg injury
The veteran signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Bears last March.
Local
Pringle spent the first three seasons of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, racking up nearly 1,000 receiving yards in his time there and seven touchdowns -- five in his final season.