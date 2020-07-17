By the Numbers: Where Illinois Stands on Positivity Rates, ICU Beds Needed to Move to Phase Four

Where does Illinois stand against the state's coronavirus metrics required to move into Phase Four of the "Restore Illinois" plan?

Here's a look at each region and its current performance on positivity rates and availability of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators, provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

This represents a one-day snapshot. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said each region must remain in the green section of the graphics below for 14 days.

On Wednesday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced he decided to further divide the state from four into 11 separate health care regions.

The 11 regions, and the counties they include, are as follows:

NORTH: Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside, Winnebago NORTH-CENTRAL: Bureau, Fulton, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Kendall, Knox, La Salle, Livingston, Marshall, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Tazewell, Warren, Woodford WEST-CENTRAL: Adams, Brown, Calhoun, Cass, Christian, Greene, Hancock, Jersey, Logan, Macoupin, Mason, Mason, Menard, Montgomery, Morgan, Pike, Sangamon, Schuyler, Scott METRO EAST: Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair, Washington SOUTHERN: Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Marion, Massac, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne, White, Williamson EAST-CENTRAL: Champaign, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, De Witt, Douglas, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Ford, Iroquois, Jasper, Lawrence, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Richland, Shelby, Vermillion SOUTH SUBURBAN: Kankakee, Will WEST SUBURBAN: DuPage, Kane NORTH SUBURBAN: Lake, McHenry SUBURBAN COOK: Suburban Cook CHICAGO: City of Chicago

