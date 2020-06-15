coronavirus illinois

By the Numbers: Where Illinois Stands on Positivity Rates, ICU Beds Needed to Move to Phase Four

A daily look at key metrics needed for the four regions of Illinois to reach the next phase of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's reopening plan.

Where does Illinois stand against the state's coronavirus metrics required to move into Phase Four of the "Restore Illinois" plan?

Here's a look at each region and its current performance on positivity rates and availability of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators, provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. Swipe through the metrics in the slideshow below.

This represents a one-day snapshot. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said each region must remain in the green section of the graphics below for 14 days.

For a look at the extensive metrics updated daily by the NBC 5 Investigates team and to see how your county fares, check out our full list of interactive charts and graphs right here.

