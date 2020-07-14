With Illinois now more than two weeks into Phase Four, where do each of the state's healthcare regions stand in key metrics related to the coronavirus pandemic?

Here's a look at each region and its current performance on positivity rates and availability of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators, provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. Swipe through the metrics in the slideshow below.

This represents a one-day snapshot.

For a look at the extensive metrics updated daily by the NBC 5 Investigates team and to see how your county fares, check out our full list of interactive charts and graphs right here.

Photos: By the Numbers: Where Illinois Stands on Positivity Rates, ICU Beds During Phase Four