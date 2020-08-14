By the Numbers: Where Illinois Stands on Positivity Rates, ICU Beds During Phase Four

With Illinois cases rising across the state, where do each of the state's health care regions stand in key metrics related to the coronavirus pandemic?

Here's a look at each region and its current performance on positivity rates and availability of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators, provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

For a look at the extensive metrics updated daily by the NBC 5 Investigates team and to see how your county fares, check out our full list of interactive charts and graphs right here.

On July 15, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced he decided to further divide the state from four into 11 separate health care regions.

Here are how each of the regions currently stand, with notes on each one:

Region 1: NORTH Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside, Winnebago

This region has positivity increases and decreases within the past several days, and most recently, the rate has gradually decreased down to 3.7%.

Region 2: NORTH-CENTRAL Bureau, Fulton, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Kendall, Knox, La Salle, Livingston, Marshall, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Tazewell, Warren, Woodford

This region has seen seven days of positivity increases within the last nine days, with that rate increasing from 5.3 percent to 5.6 percent.

Region 3: WEST-CENTRAL Adams, Brown, Calhoun, Cass, Christian, Greene, Hancock, Jersey, Logan, Macoupin, Mason, Mason, Menard, Montgomery, Morgan, Pike, Sangamon, Schuyler, Scott

The positivity rate in the region, which includes Springfield, has gone up from 5.2 percent to 6.1 percent over the last nine days.

Region 4: METRO EAST Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair, Washington

The region's positivity rate has increased in recent days, from 7.1 percent on Aug. 2 to 8.2% on Aug. 11.

Region 5: SOUTHERN Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Marion, Massac, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne, White, Williamson

This region has seen a slight uptick in positivity rate within the past nine days, from 7.2% to 7.5%.

Region 6: EAST-CENTRAL Champaign, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, De Witt, Douglas, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Ford, Iroquois, Jasper, Lawrence, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Richland, Shelby, Vermillion

Positivity rates are still relatively low in this region, dropping down to around 2.5% percent in the last several days.

Region 7: SOUTH SUBURBAN Kankakee, Will

The positivity rate has gone up and down over the past several days, starting at 6.3 on Aug. 2, and ending on 6.6% on Aug. 11.

Region 8: WEST SUBURBAN DuPage, Kane

The positivity rate has remained relatively steady, increasing to around 4.9 percent in the last several days.

Region 9: NORTH SUBURBAN Lake, McHenry

The positivity rate in this region has decreased from 5 percent to 5.7 percent in the past nine days, according to IDPH.

Region 10: SUBURBAN COOK Suburban Cook County

The positivity rate has remained steady in the past nine days, lingering around 5.9 percent.

Region 11: CHICAGO City of Chicago

The positivity rate slightly increased in the last several days, from 4.9 percent to 5.1 percent.