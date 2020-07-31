By the Numbers: Where Illinois Stands on Positivity Rates, ICU Beds During Phase Four

With Illinois now more than a month into Phase Four of the "Restore Illinois" plan, where do each of the state's health care regions stand in key metrics related to the coronavirus pandemic?

Here's a look at each region and its current performance on positivity rates and availability of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators, provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

On July 15, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced he decided to further divide the state from four into 11 separate health care regions.

Here are how each of the regions currently stand, with notes on each one:

Region 1: NORTH Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside, Winnebago

This region has seen seven straight days of positivity increases, with that rate increasing from 3.6 percent to 5.2 percent.

Region 2: NORTH-CENTRAL Bureau, Fulton, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Kendall, Knox, La Salle, Livingston, Marshall, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Tazewell, Warren, Woodford

This region has seen seven days of positivity increases, with that rate increasing from 4 percent to 4.4 percent.

Region 3: WEST-CENTRAL Adams, Brown, Calhoun, Cass, Christian, Greene, Hancock, Jersey, Logan, Macoupin, Mason, Mason, Menard, Montgomery, Morgan, Pike, Sangamon, Schuyler, Scott

The positivity rate in the region, which includes Springfield, has gone up from 3.3 percent to 4.3 percent over the last nine days, with seven straight days of increases. Hospitalizations have remained virtually flat.

Region 4: METRO EAST Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair, Washington

As it has been for several days, this region is lingering near the 8 percent threshold that would trigger increased restrictions. On July 19 it was at 6.9 percent, and today it’s at 7.7 percent.

Region 5: SOUTHERN Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Marion, Massac, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne, White, Williamson

This region has seen a significant uptick in positivity rate. The number was at 4.6 percent on July 19, and now it’s at 6.5 percent.

Region 6: EAST-CENTRAL Champaign, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, De Witt, Douglas, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Ford, Iroquois, Jasper, Lawrence, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Richland, Shelby, Vermillion

Positivity rates are still relatively low in this region, but are on the rise, as the rate has increased from 2.4 percent to 3.1 percent in the last nine days. This region is also seeing a slight uptick in hospital admissions.

Region 7: SOUTH SUBURBAN Kankakee, Will

Hospitalizations have stayed mostly flat over the last week, with a slight decline, but the positivity rate has increased from 4.9 percent to 6.3 percent over the last nine days.

Region 8: WEST SUBURBAN DuPage, Kane

The positivity rate in this region is inching up, but hospitalizations were declining for several days before a slight recent increase.

Region 9: NORTH SUBURBAN Lake, McHenry

The positivity rate in this region has gone up from 4.0 percent to 5.3 percent over the last week, according to IDPH figures. The hospital admissions rate has decreased in recent days.

Region 10: SUBURBAN COOK Suburban Cook County

Hospitalizations are slightly down the last week or so, while positivity rates have crept up from 4.8 percent on July 19 to 5.7 percent on July 28.

Region 11: CHICAGO City of Chicago

The positivity rate was largely flat and even declining for a while, but has inched up the last few days, standing at 4.8 percent as of July 28.