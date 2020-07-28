With Illinois now more than a month into Phase Four of the "Restore Illinois" plan, where do each of the state's health care regions stand in key metrics related to the coronavirus pandemic?

Here's a look at each region and its current performance on positivity rates and availability of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators, provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Swipe through the metrics in the slideshow below.

For a look at the extensive metrics updated daily by the NBC 5 Investigates team and to see how your county fares, check out our full list of interactive charts and graphs right here.

On July 15, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced he decided to further divide the state from four into 11 separate health care regions.

Here are how each of the regions currently stand:

Photos: By the Numbers: Where Illinois Stands on Positivity Rates, ICU Beds During Phase Four

Region 1: NORTH Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside, Winnebago

Region 2: NORTH-CENTRAL Bureau, Fulton, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Kendall, Knox, La Salle, Livingston, Marshall, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Tazewell, Warren, Woodford

Region 3: WEST-CENTRAL Adams, Brown, Calhoun, Cass, Christian, Greene, Hancock, Jersey, Logan, Macoupin, Mason, Mason, Menard, Montgomery, Morgan, Pike, Sangamon, Schuyler, Scott

Region 4: METRO EAST Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair, Washington

Region 5: SOUTHERN Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Marion, Massac, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne, White, Williamson

Region 6: EAST-CENTRAL Champaign, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, De Witt, Douglas, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Ford, Iroquois, Jasper, Lawrence, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Richland, Shelby, Vermillion

Region 7: SOUTH SUBURBAN Kankakee, Will

Region 8: WEST SUBURBAN DuPage, Kane

Region 9: NORTH SUBURBAN Lake, McHenry

Region 10: SUBURBAN COOK Suburban Cook County

Region 11: CHICAGO City of Chicago