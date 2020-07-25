By the Numbers: Where Illinois Stands on Positivity Rates, ICU Beds During Phase Four

With Illinois now more than three weeks into Phase Four, where do each of the state's health care regions stand in key metrics related to the coronavirus pandemic?

Here's a look at each region and its current performance on positivity rates and availability of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators, provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Swipe through the metrics in the slideshow below.

For a look at the extensive metrics updated daily by the NBC 5 Investigates team and to see how your county fares, check out our full list of interactive charts and graphs right here.

On July 15, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced he decided to further divide the state from four into 11 separate health care regions.

NORTH: Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside, Winnebago NORTH-CENTRAL: Bureau, Fulton, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Kendall, Knox, La Salle, Livingston, Marshall, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Tazewell, Warren, Woodford WEST-CENTRAL: Adams, Brown, Calhoun, Cass, Christian, Greene, Hancock, Jersey, Logan, Macoupin, Mason, Mason, Menard, Montgomery, Morgan, Pike, Sangamon, Schuyler, Scott METRO EAST: Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair, Washington SOUTHERN: Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Marion, Massac, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne, White, Williamson EAST-CENTRAL: Champaign, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, De Witt, Douglas, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Ford, Iroquois, Jasper, Lawrence, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Richland, Shelby, Vermillion SOUTH SUBURBAN: Kankakee, Will WEST SUBURBAN: DuPage, Kane NORTH SUBURBAN: Lake, McHenry SUBURBAN COOK: Suburban Cook CHICAGO: City of Chicago

The 11 regions, and the counties they include, are as follows:

