US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot are expected to make an "infrastructure announcement" at O'Hare Airport Monday.

According to Buttigieg's schedule, he will visit Chicago to "highlight infrastructure investments at Chicago O'Hare International Airport and a workforce training program that is building the next generation of aviation technicians.

"Secretary Buttigieg will join Chicago leaders to make a major infrastructure announcement at Chicago O’Hare International Airport and to highlight actions the Biden Administration is making to improve air travel this holiday season and for years to come," a release states.

He will also tour the air traffic control tower and visit with air traffic controllers and technicians "to thank them for their work this holiday season."

The announcement is slated to take place around 11:30 a.m.

Lightfoot and Chicago Department of Aviation Commissioner Jamie will also be involved in the announcement, according the mayor's office.