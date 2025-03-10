A new study, published in the Journal Science, shows the number of butterflies in the United States has drastically declined, 22% over 20 years.

"The major factors that are considered likely here are habitat loss, insecticide use and global climate change," said Doug Taron, the Chief Curator Emeritus of Biology and Vice President of Research and Conservation at the Peggy Notebart Nature Museum.

Taron is also the director of the Illinois Butterfly Monitoring Network. The group is made up of volunteer citizen scientists who collected a significant portion of the data used in the study.

Study co-author, Elise Zipkin, says Chicago could play an important role in butterfly populations in the future.

"Conditions in other parts of the U.S., southern parts, may continue to get worse for butterflies, but Chicago, particularly with the Great Lakes around, could be a potential haven," said Zipkin, a professor at Michigan State University.

The study shows the impact has been worse in hotter, dryer parts of the country.

Butterflies play a significant role in the ecosystem, providing food for other species. They're also helpful in pollination for plants and crops.

Zipkin says insecticides and pesticides, used broadly in the Midwest, may be a factor in the decline.

"There's a category called neonicotinoids in which seeds of corn and soybeans are coated with this insecticide. That can leach all into soil."

Unlike mammals, butterfly development is dependent on specific weather and climate variables, particularly temperature, according to Zipkin.

"[Another] reason is loss of habitat, changing land use areas, converting natural areas into urban areas."

Scientists say the decline is concerning because it could indicate a broader problem for insects.

"The study looked at butterflies in part because they are very widely studied. They're easy to study. They can act as a proxy, sort of a canary in a coal mine, for many other species of insects. So, it is reasonable to suspect that other insects might be seeing a similar type of decline," said Taron.

However, Taron and Zipkin agree, the study is not all bad news. There are small things people can do in their own backyards that can make a difference.

"You can elect to use fewer or no insecticides as part of your yard management. You can plant species that are particularly good nectar resources for butterflies. You can leave your garden a little bit less tidy, especially over the winter," said Taron.

"A lot of insects, including some types of caterpillars, winter in this garden debris and will do better if you wait until later in the spring, rather than cleaning up your garden in October or November."

Taron suggests planting nectar friendly plants like Purple coneflower, Blazing stars, Black-eyed Susan and Aster.

"It's all of our responsibility to take care of our natural environment and make sure it’s there for future generations. It’s something we really can do and make a difference," said Zipkin.