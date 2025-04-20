Police are warning businesses on the South and Southwest sides of a string of burglaries in the last week in Brighton Park, McKinley Park and Bridgeport.
In each case, the burglar threw a brick or a piece of concrete through a window or door to get inside the business and steal money or property, according to an alert issued by Chicago police.
One burglary happened about 4:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of South Western Avenue, and two others occurred Friday between 2 a.m. and 3:15 a.m. in the 3500 and 3300 blocks of South Archer Avenue, police said.
A fourth burglary was reported Friday at 4:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of West 47th Street, police said. The most recent burglary happened Saturday at 4:34 a.m. in the 3500 block of South Halsted.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at (312) 747-8384.
The warning comes after other burglaries have taken place in and around the city, including over 20 in the southwest suburbs.
