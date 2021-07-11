Businesses Burglarized in Uptown

Police are warning residents of a pair of recent burglaries reported in Uptown on the North Side.

In each incident, someone broke the front glass door of the business with a blunt object, went inside and stole property while a second person waited outside as a lookout, Chicago police said in a community alert. In the second incident, the second person eventually went inside the business and stole items.

The burglaries happened during the overnight hours June 16 and July 9 in the 4700 block of North Sheridan Road, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.