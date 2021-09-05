chicago burglaries

Businesses Burglarized in Pilsen, Heart of Chicago

Police are warning business owners in the Heart of Chicago and Pilsen of a series of burglaries reported in recent weeks.

In each case, the suspect pried open a door or broke a window to get inside, Chicago police said.

The burglaries happened:

  • About 3:45 a.m. Aug. 15 in the 2000 block of South Ashland Avenue;
  • Between 4:40 p.m. and 7:30 a.m. Aug. 15 in the 1900 block of South Halsted Street;
  • Between 3 a.m. and 3:15 a.m. Aug. 16 in the 1800 block of South Ashland Avenue; and
  • Between 8 p.m. Sept. 2 and 7:50 a.m. Sept. 3 in the 1900 block of South Canalport Avenue.

The suspect was described as a man between 20 and 30 years old.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.

