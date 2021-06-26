Gold Coast

Businesses Burglarized in Gold Coast, Chicago Police Say

The burglaries happened on June 8 and 13

Police are warning residents of a pair of burglaries reported in Gold Coast.

In each incident, up to four males entered businesses, grabbed purses on display tables and fled the store to a waiting vehicle, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The burglaries happened during the afternoon hours, June 8 in the 100 block of East Delaware Place, and June 13 in the 700 block of North Michigan Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.

