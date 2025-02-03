Businesses across the Chicago area close for ‘A Day Without Immigrants' protest

Businesses across the Chicago area closed Monday in support of "A Day Without Immigrants" protests.

The protests, which take place amid President Donald Trump's recent immigration crackdown, involve immigrant workers and students "on strike" or, in some cases, rallying together in communities across the region.

The campaign began as a social media effort, but gained traction as immigration enforcement operations swept through the country over the last week, with Chicago among the cities targeted with "enhanced" efforts.

As part of the protests, a number of Chicago-area businesses chose to either close or make donations in "solidarity."

"It’s important to be here for my people. My parents immigrated here for us to have a better life. I think we have to spread the word and awareness… we are here just to work and we want to do this for our parents and our people and to know they have rights," said protester Ana Cacatci, who joined others in West Chicago in support of the event.

Similar protests aimed at showcasing the impact immigrants have on the U.S. economy were held in 2017 after Trump last took office. Thousands participated across Chicago, leaving dozens of area businesses closed.

Among some of the businesses to announce closures or donations in Chicago were:

Perkolator Café & Roastery in Portage Park, Chicago

"Monday, February 3rd, Perkolator Coffee will be donating 50% of its daily sales to stand in solidarity with the ‘Day Without Immigrants’ protest," the business wrote on social media.

El Nuevo Vallarta in Berwyn

The business closed on Monday.

"We are proud to stand in solidarity with A Day Without Immigrants and will be closed on Monday, February 3rd," the business wrote on social media. "Our family, friends, and team are the heart of everything we do—by lifting each other up, we grow stronger together."

Route 66 Auto Service

"On Monday, February 3rd, Route 66 Auto Service stands in solidarity with A Day Without Immigrants. No work, no school, no shopping-a powerful statement on the invaluable contributions of immigrants to our communities, industries, and daily lives," the business wrote on social media. "We are pausing operations for the day to honor this cause and amplify its message. Immigrants are the backbone of our workforce, our culture, and our shared future. We encourage others to stand with us in support."

Nova Driving School

"This Monday, February 3rd, all our locations will be closed supporting A Day Without Immigrants. As a company founded and built by Latinos, we stand in solidarity to raise our voices for our rights and those of our families," the school wrote on social media. "We appreciate your understanding and support. Together, we move forward."

Valle's Produce is at Valle's Produce

Valle’s Produce closed Monday "in solidarity with A Day Without Immigrants."

"We stand with our community and recognize the hard work and contributions of immigrants every day. Thank you for your support—we’ll be back to serve you on Tuesday!" the business posted.

Joe's Boots

"As a business built by immigrants we reflect resilience, hard work, passion, dedication and a deep connection to both their cultural roots and the American dream," Joe's Boots wrote on Facebook. "We stand by your families and individuals who work hard every day for this country and deserve the chance to continue building their lives with dignity! That being said our store will be participating in the 'A day without immigrants'. And will not be opening February 3, 2025 in support of all Hispanic immigrants!"

Top Quality Auto Center

"To our valued customers, Top Quality Auto Center & Top Quality Auto Repair locations will be closed, Monday February 3rd, in support of a Day Without Immigrants protest. We appreciate your understanding and support as we stand in solidarity with our community," the auto center wrote. "We look forward to serving you again soon!"

Dulcelandia

Dulcelandia closed all stores on Monday "in solidarity with A Day Without Immigrants," the business announced.

La Michoacana

"At La Michoacana DST we stand with the Latino community as we see the suffering and fear being inflicted to the family of immigrants," the business wrote on Facebook. "No human being should be treated as they are not worthy or out of place in a world of opportunity. We refuse to stay in silence and to contribute to an economy built on the work of immigrant and Latino families, where they have dismissed our humanity and efforts. That is why we will be closed Monday February 3rd in solidarity. Let this be a reminder that together we are better and we will not be silenced or marginalized!"

Three Tarts bakery – Northfield

Three Tarts Bakery closed Monday "in support of A Day Without Immigrants."