Business Owners Cautiously Hopeful as Cook County Moves to Phase 4 Mitigations

As suburban Cook County moves back into Phase 4 coronavirus mitigations, business owners are hoping that the reduced restrictions will help them to get back on their feet amid a pandemic that has been a trying time for the nation’s business community.

Meg LeFaivre, the owner of “Bottle and Bottega by Painting With a Twist” in LaGrange, was emotional when recounting what it was like to see increases in capacity limits and other Phase 4 measures put into place.

“It’s gonna make me start crying,” she said. “It warms my heart.”

Meetings and social events can now take place at 25% capacity, with indoor service allowed to resume at bars as a result of the restriction changes.

For fitness centers, like Luxxe Honor Wellness Center, the new restrictions mean that indoor space is limited to 40% capacity for yoga and other activities. The retail portion of the shop can also have up to 40% capacity under the new rules.

“We’re allowed to have a few more people in the studio,” Jennifer Delgiudice said. “We’re always taking temperatures and filling out forms and making sure we’re following social distancing procedures.”

At Kama Indian Bistro, take-out orders are still preferred, but for regular customers, the opportunity to eat at the establishment was not one to pass up, and owners are making sure that tables are spaced six feet apart and that fresh air is constantly being circulated through the restaurant.

“It’s great. It’s the best restaurant in America,” customer Paddy Conley said. “Dining in is great.”

Most regions in Illinois have moved back to Phase 4 coronavirus restrictions as COVID-19 metrics continue to improve, with lower positivity rates and drops in hospitalizations reported throughout the state in recent weeks.

State officials hope that trend will continue as more residents get their coronavirus vaccinations, but are still urging residents to be vigilant, wearing masks and adhering to protocols put in place during the pandemic.