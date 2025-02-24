Bus carrying Indiana University Indianapolis men's basketball team erupts into flames

The Indiana University Indianapolis men's basketball team escaped injury on Sunday when their bus caught fire while returning from a game in Kentucky.

The bus was heading back to Indianapolis from Northern Kentucky University when it erupted into flames along Interstate 275 near Lawrenceburg, Indiana. Lawrenceburg is approximately 100 miles southeast of downtown Indianapolis.

Photos shared by the university showed flames and smoke pouring out of the bus alongside the interstate.

All coaches and team members were able to exit the bus safely, and no injuries were reported. Another bus was called to transport the team to Indianapolis.

The fire was believed to have been caused by a mechanical issue.