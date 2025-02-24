Indiana

Bus carrying Indiana University Indianapolis men's basketball team erupts into flames

All coaches and team members were able to get off the bus safely, and no injuries were reported, the university said.

By NBC Chicago Staff

The Indiana University Indianapolis men's basketball team escaped injury on Sunday when their bus caught fire while returning from a game in Kentucky.

The bus was heading back to Indianapolis from Northern Kentucky University when it erupted into flames along Interstate 275 near Lawrenceburg, Indiana. Lawrenceburg is approximately 100 miles southeast of downtown Indianapolis.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Photos shared by the university showed flames and smoke pouring out of the bus alongside the interstate.

All coaches and team members were able to exit the bus safely, and no injuries were reported. Another bus was called to transport the team to Indianapolis.

The fire was believed to have been caused by a mechanical issue.

Local

Chicago 6 mins ago

Why is the moon red during a lunar eclipse? The science behind the phenomenon

Highland Park parade shooting 42 mins ago

Highland Park shooting prosecutors drop battery charges as trial begins

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Indiana
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us