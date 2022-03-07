Burr Ridge

Burr Ridge Police Seek 2 Vehicles in Fatal Hit-and-Run of Teen Killed Crossing Street

The teenage victim was taken to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove where he died from his injuries, authorities said.

Police in suburban Burr Ridge are searching for the drivers of two vehicles believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run collision that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old boy, authorities said.

At approximately 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, Burr Ridge police officers responded to the intersection of Illinois Route 83 and Central Avenue where witnesses reported two vehicles struck a pedestrian who was walking across Route 83.

Police are looking for vehicles that match the following descriptions: a dark-colored SUV, possibly a 2014-2018 Jeep with passenger side front end damage and a second dark-colored SUV, possibly a 2013-2015 Toyota with possible front and right side damage.

Investigators are also looking to identify the driver of a dark-colored Acura SUV with Wisconsin license plates that was also seen leaving the area at the time.

Anyone with information about the vehicles or drivers involved is urged to contact the Burr Ridge Police Department at 630-323-8181.

