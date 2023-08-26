Burr Ridge officials issue warning after reported Coywolf sighting

Officials in Burr Ridge issued a warning on Friday after a reported sighting of a "Coywolf," a coyote-wolf hybrid.

According to police, residents reported the potential sighting of the animal in the vicinity of 83rd Street and County Line Road.

The coywolf is typically around 55 pounds heavier than an average coyote, with longer legs, a more pronounced jaw, a bushier tail and smaller ears.

Authorities also warned residents that in poor lighting, the coywolf can bear a resemblance to a German Shepherd and other similar dog breeds.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Burr Ridge officials strongly advise residents to avoid approaching the animal in the event of an encounter, with any witnessing the animal exhibiting aggressive behavior to immediately call 911.