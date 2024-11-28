Burglary suspect arrested after pursuit, crash in Oak Brook

A man who is suspected in a case of burglary and retail theft was arrested Wednesday in Oak Brook following a police pursuit and crash that ended near Oakbrook Center mall, according to officials.

Authorities said Oak Brook police were alerted at around 2:35 p.m. by license plate reading technology to a vehicle wanted in connection with burglary and retail theft, which was then seen entering Oakbrook Center mall.

Police said officers located the vehicle shortly afterwards and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, at which time the vehicle's driver fled westbound on 22nd Street.

The driver collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Route 83 and 22nd Street, after which the driver refused to exit the vehicle after multiple commands from responding officers, police said.

At this time, police moved to "tactically disable" the vehicle's rear window with a bean bag round to gain visibility. The driver was then taken into custody without further incident, officials said.

The driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries following the arrest. There were no other injuries reported, according to authorities.

The investigation into the burglary and retail theft remains underway, police said.