Burglary Spree Strikes 7 Businesses in Back of the Yards, Bridgeport Sunday Morning

A series of burglaries were reported Sunday morning in a pair of Chicago neighborhoods, as at least seven businesses were targeted in Bridgeport and Back of the Yards.

According to Chicago police, the burglaries all took place Sunday, with six businesses impacted between 2:50 a.m. and 3:55 a.m. alone.

A seven business in the area was also targeted during the overnight hours.

In each of the burglaries, three suspects smashed the glass front door of businesses and stole merchandise and other property from inside before fleeing in a vehicle.

That vehicle, a Dodge Durango, has a rear license plate of CL 16361.

The robberies occurred:

800 block of West 47th Street at 2:50 a.m.

1400 block of West 47th Street at 2:53 a.m.

3000 block of South Halsted at 3:05 a.m.  

3000 block of South Halsted at 3:15 a.m.

4600 block of South Damen at 3:50 a.m.

900 block of West 35th Place at 3:55 a.m.  

2000 block of West 47th Street between 1 a.m. and 8:45 a.m.

Anyone with information is urged to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8382.

