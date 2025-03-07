Burglars target 9 north suburban businesses overnight, authorities say

Burglars targeted nine businesses in north suburban Highland Park in a span of 30 minutes overnight, according to authorities.

The City of Highland Park said a group of five people broke through the front doors or windows in an attempt to steal cash from the businesses.

According to officials, several businesses in the area reported both burglaries and attempted burglaries on Friday morning. The city said they have been in touch with all affected businesses and the Highland Park Police Department is investigating.

Six of the businesses targeted are located in downtown Highland Park, and three are located in the crossroads business district along Skokie Valley Road.

According to the city, the preliminary investigation indicates that the first burglary occurred around 3:03 a.m., while the first alarm notification was received at 3:24 a.m.

Authorities said the vehicle used for the burglaries is confirmed to be stolen and was linked to a similar commercial burglary in the nearby suburb of Deerfield at 3:38 a.m. Deerfield Police Department is working with Highland Park Police Department on the investigation.

The businesses targeted include:

Dairy Queen (600 Central Ave.)

Jimmy Johns (332 Skokie Valley Rd.)

Michael's (1879 Second St.)

Potbelly (1845 Second St.)

Chic Cadre Nail Salon (181 Skokie Valley Rd.)

Highland Tobacco and Vape (1821 St. Johns Ave.)

BP Gas (695 Central Ave.)

Hearing Health Center (185 Skokie Valley Rd.)

Vacant space (600 Central Ave.)

Officials said business owners will receive follow-up information from the Office of Business Development regarding best practices on crime deterrence and prevention.