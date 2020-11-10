Burglars Steal 39 Firearms From Suburban Gun Shop

Burglars smashed their way into a gun shop early Tuesday and made off with dozens of handguns and rifles in suburban Winthrop Harbor.

They broke through the front glass door of the Outdoorsman at 221 Sheridan Road, one block south of the Illinois border with Wisconsin, Winthrop Harbor police said in a statement.

Officers responded to an alarm at 12:33 a.m., but the burglars were gone when they arrived two minutes later, police said.

Thirty-nine guns were found stolen from several smashed display cases, police said.

Investigators determined the burglars left in a dark-colored SUV north on Sheridan Road to Wisconsin, police said.

Police are investigating the burglary with help from the U.S. Department of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.