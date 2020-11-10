winthrop harbor

Burglars Steal 39 Firearms From Suburban Gun Shop

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Burglars smashed their way into a gun shop early Tuesday and made off with dozens of handguns and rifles in suburban Winthrop Harbor.

They broke through the front glass door of the Outdoorsman at 221 Sheridan Road, one block south of the Illinois border with Wisconsin, Winthrop Harbor police said in a statement.

Officers responded to an alarm at 12:33 a.m., but the burglars were gone when they arrived two minutes later, police said.

Local

Chicago Forecast 14 mins ago

Wind Gusts of Nearly 80 MPH Reported in Multiple Chicago Area Communities

Winnebago County 2 hours ago

Officials in Winnebago Say Clean-up Underway After Powerful Storms Hammer Village

Thirty-nine guns were found stolen from several smashed display cases, police said.

Investigators determined the burglars left in a dark-colored SUV north on Sheridan Road to Wisconsin, police said.

Police are investigating the burglary with help from the U.S. Department of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

winthrop harbor
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us