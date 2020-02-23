Burglars Hit Mailboxes in Uptown, Near Lathrop Homes: Police

Police are warning residents about mail and package thefts this month in Uptown and near the Lathrop Homes housing development on the North Side.

In each case, two suspects broke into mailboxes at large residential complexes and took packages and other mail, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The burglaries happened:

At 3:38 a.m. Feb. 7 in the 1000 block of West Leland Avenue;

Between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Feb. 11 in the 1700 block of West Altgeld Street; and

About 3 a.m. Feb. 14 in the 1700 block of West Terra Cotta Place.

The suspects were described as two males, police said. They were seen using a dark four-door sedan and a white SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.