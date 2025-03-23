Burglars break into 15 cars in Norwood Park

Fifteen cars were broken into early Saturday morning in Norwood Park on the Northwest Side, police said.
A group of four to five people in a blue sedan smashed car windows and took items from inside across the Norwood Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.
The burglaries happened in the early morning hours at the following locations, according to police:
- 7700 block of West Higgins Road
- 8100 block of West Higgins Road
- 8500 block of West Higgins Road
- 5600 block of North Cumberland Avenue
- 7500 block of West Balmoral Avenue
- 7600 block of West Foster Avenue
- 7700 block of West Berwyn Avenue
- 7700 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue
- 7700 block of West Gregory Street
- 5200 block of North Oriole Avenue
- 5300 block of North Oriole Avenue
- 5300 block of North Overhill Avenue
- 6000 block of West Rosedale Avenue
- 7700 block of West Rosedale Avenue
- 7800 block of West Rosedale Avenue
No arrests have been reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 5 detectives at (312) 746-7394.
