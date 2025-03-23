Burglars break into 15 cars in Norwood Park

Fifteen cars were broken into early Saturday morning in Norwood Park on the Northwest Side, police said.

A group of four to five people in a blue sedan smashed car windows and took items from inside across the Norwood Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The burglaries happened in the early morning hours at the following locations, according to police:

7700 block of West Higgins Road

8100 block of West Higgins Road

8500 block of West Higgins Road

5600 block of North Cumberland Avenue

7500 block of West Balmoral Avenue

7600 block of West Foster Avenue

7700 block of West Berwyn Avenue

7700 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue

7700 block of West Gregory Street

5200 block of North Oriole Avenue

5300 block of North Oriole Avenue

5300 block of North Overhill Avenue

6000 block of West Rosedale Avenue

7700 block of West Rosedale Avenue

7800 block of West Rosedale Avenue

No arrests have been reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 5 detectives at (312) 746-7394.