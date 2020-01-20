Chicago Police

Burglaries Reported at North Side Businesses

The break-ins began in December, according to police

Chicago police are warning local businesses of an ongoing series of burglaries reported since December in Lincoln Park and on the Near North Side.

In each incident, the burglar used a tool to pry open the front doors of the businesses before stealing property from inside, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The most recent burglary occurred in the early morning hours of Jan. 12 in the 1000 block of West North Avenue, police said.

Other break-ins were reported:

  • In the early morning Dec. 1 in the first block of East Ontario Street;
  • In the late evening Dec. 9 in the 2000 block of North Clark Street;
  • In the evening Dec. 10 in the 2000 block of North Cleveland Avenue;
  • In the morning Dec. 18 in the 600 block of North Dearborn Street;
  • In the morning Dec. 26 in the 400 block of North Dearborn Street; and
  • In the morning Dec. 31 in the 200 block of East Illinois Street.

The suspect is described as a 6-foot to 6-foot-3 man between 45 and 65 years old, according to police. He weighs 185 to 200 pounds and reportedly wore dark clothing.

Police initially warned residents of the first three burglaries earlier in December followed by a second alert about three others earlier this month.

Anyone with information about these burglaries is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

