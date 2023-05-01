Burglaries Reported at More Than a Dozen Restaurants, Bars in Chicago, Police Say

The Chicago Police Department has issued a community alert about break-ins at more than a dozen restaurant, bars and taverns since April 15.

According to the alert, the burglaries happened in the early morning hours, with a brick or rock used to gain entry, then a crowbar used to enter registers and safes. The offender is described to have been dressed in black with a black ski mask and gloves.

In four weeks, four break-ins have been reported at Mott Street Restaurant, 1401 N. Ashland.

“The fourth time, they came in through a window and went straight to the office,” said partner Nathaniel Chung. “They didn’t find anything. We installed more and more cameras. Each time, we got a face of the gentleman but they are masked up.”

Ald. Brian Hopkins, of the city's 2nd Ward, told NBC 5 that police are looking into whether the same crew may be behind the break-ins.

“It is possibly one crew is responsible for a lot of them, but there are some copycats out there also. This is a trend harming businesses, and it has to stop,” Hopkins said. “Detectives are going though hours of video footage – they do have some good leads – and we hope we can arrest these offenders.”

Hopkins says in addition to video surveillance, he’s advising some businesses to install protective films on their glass windows and doors.

“There are a variety of companies including 3M that make this, and it prevents window from being broken with a brick or pry tool, and that is how they been gaining access,” he said.