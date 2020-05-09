Burglar Targets West Side Garages

Police are warning residents about a series of garage burglaries since last month in Austin, Hermosa and Humboldt Park on the West Side.

In each case, a man entered a garage through an unlocked side door or forced the door open, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The burglaries occurred:

About 3:20 p.m. April 14 in the 1800 block of North Mason Avenue;

About noon April 15 in the 1200 block of North Hamlin Avenue;

About 10:30 a.m. April 19 in the 2900 block of North Kenneth Avenue;

About 8 a.m. April 25 in the 4900 block of West Kamerling Avenue; and

At 2:19 p.m. May 5 in the 1900 block of North Lowell Avenue.

The suspect is described as a 35 to 45-year-old man with short brown hair standing 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-1 and weighing 190 to 220 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.