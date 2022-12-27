Burglar Steals Donations From Lincoln Park Church in Overnight Theft, Police Say

An overnight burglary was reported at a Lincoln Park church this week, with the thief taking an unspecified amount of money from the donation bin.

According to police, the theft occurred at the St. Vincent de Paul Parish, located in the 1000 block of West Webster, overnight between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

The burglar pried open a window sometime between 11:30 p.m. Monday and 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Once inside, the thief took an unknown amount of money from a safe within the church, and also stole money from a donation bin before fleeing the scene.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

No description of the suspect was immediately available, and Chicago police are investigating the theft.