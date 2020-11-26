Burglar Posing as Repairman in Bridgeport, McKinley Park

A burglar has been targeting the homes of elderly residents in Bridgeport and McKinley Park recently by posing as a repairman, according to police.

In each incident, the burglar gets into the home by telling the residents he is a repairman, then steals property from inside, Chicago police said.

The burglaries happened:

About 2:30 p.m. Oct. 21 in the 3000 block of South Bonfield Street;

Between 4:30 and 4:50 p.m. Nov. 12 in the 1800 block of West 33rd Street; and

Between 3:30 and 4 p.m. Nov. 15 in the 3600 block of South Hoyne Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8382.