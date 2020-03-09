River North

Burglar Hits 8 Restaurants in River North, Streeterville Area

The burglaries happened during the early morning hours

File photo
Getty Images

A burglar has struck at least eight restaurants in River North and Streeterville on the Near North Side since early February, police said.

In each incident, someone pried open a front door and stole property from inside, Chicago police said in an alert. All but one of the burglaries happened in the early morning.

The burglaries happened:

  • Feb. 1 in the 700 block of North Wells Street;
  • Feb. 3 in the 300 block of East Illinois Street;
  • Feb. 7 in the 300 block of North Clark Street;
  • in the afternoon hours of Feb. 12 in the 200 block of West North Avenue;
  • Feb. 16 in the 200 block of East Ohio Street;
  • Feb. 23 in the 500 block of North Wells Street;
  • Feb. 23 in the 400 block of North Orleans Street; and
  • March 8 in the 700 block of North LaSalle Street.

Police said a suspect was about 6 feet tall, between 45 and 60 years old, and wore dark clothing.

Local

coroanvirus 38 mins ago

What We Know About the 4 New Coronavirus Cases in Illinois

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Coronavirus: This Is What the Illinois Disaster Proclamation Means

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

River NorthStreetervilleburglaries
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us