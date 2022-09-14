Bulls' Zach LaVine Works Out With Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum

LaVine spotted at offseason workouts with Durant, Tatum originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Zach LaVine's offseason regimen is well-documented, from his workout compound in Seattle to rigorous training sessions with NBA super-trainer Drew Hanlen.

And the Chicago Bulls' two-time All-Star keeps good company in the process.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In pictures recently posted to Instagram — and taken by content creator Samuel Limon — LaVine was spotted putting in work with Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum:

In addition to sharing the distinction of Eastern Conference All-Star with Durant (a 12-time selection) and Tatum (three times) in each of the last two seasons, that trio also helped lead Team USA to gold in the Tokyo Olympics last summer.

Durant (20.7 points per game) and Tatum (15.2) were Team USA's two leading scorers during said run, while LaVine averaged 9.7 points, shot 45.5 percent from 3-point range and assumed a defensive-minded role.

That bond, presumably, continues to run deep.

Kevin Durant promises Billy Donovan that Zach LaVine is going to finally start playing some defense 🤣 pic.twitter.com/nPJuybCNQe — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) July 23, 2021

LaVine is preparing for a critical 2022-23 NBA season — both for him and the Bulls.

Individually, he is coming off a campaign in which he earned his second consecutive All-Star nod and, by helping lead the Bulls to a 46-36 record, experienced playoff basketball for the first time in his NBA career. Shortly after entering unrestricted free agency in the ensuing offseason, he inked a five-year, $215.2 million max contract with the team.

Now 27 years old and compensated on the same level as the league's elite, he will look to build on that success and find better health with months separating him from minor surgery to address the nagging knee injury that affected him in the second half of last season.

In the process, LaVine will have a large role to play in the Bulls improving on last season's result: The Eastern Conference's six seed and a first-round exit at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks. Especially given that the organization has touted continuity throughout an offseason that's major transactional highlights were re-signing LaVine and adding veteran depth in Andre Drummond and Goran Dragić.

How better to prepare for such a year than by sharpening himself against his star peers?

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.