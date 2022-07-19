Bulls' Zach LaVine Weighs in on Michael Jordan Vs. Ja Morant

Zach LaVine weighs in on Michael Jordan vs. Ja Morant originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In a recent interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, Grizzlies guard Ja Morant made waves by saying he would have "cooked" Michael Jordan in a game of one-on-one.

"I'm never gonna go and say nobody's going to beat me in a one-on-one," Morant told Rooks.

Days later, TMZ tracked down current Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine to get his take on the comment, which inspired plenty of good-natured debate on the internet.

First, it's important to note that LaVine interpreted Morant's comment as all in good fun. Surely, LaVine can relate to his confidence.

"I think it's just all love and fun at the end of the day," LaVine said. "Just talking about stuff that you'll never know, because you'll never get to play him."

But when asked who he would bet on in a game of one-on-one between "prime" Morant and Jordan, LaVine didn't hesitate.

"Michael Jordan, man," LaVine said. "He's the best of all-time."

That is certainly music to Bulls fans' ears.

LaVine is preparing for his ninth NBA season — sixth with the Bulls — after re-signing to a five-year, $215 million max contract this offseason.

He averaged 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists with 47.6/38.9/85.3 percent shooting splits in the 2021-22 season.

Now a two-time All-Star with playoff experience under his belt after the Bulls' jump to sixth in the East last season, he is hoping to push the Bulls to another level as he enters his prime.

