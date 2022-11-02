Bulls' Zach LaVine to Play First Back-To-Back of Season Vs. Hornets

LaVine to play first back-to-back of season vs. Hornets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls got some good injury news ahead of Wednesday's home matchup against the Charlotte Hornets.

Zach LaVine, who had been questionable with left knee injury management, is active, head coach Billy Donovan said pregame. Paired with the 37 minutes he logged in Tuesday's win at the Brooklyn Nets, it is the first back-to-back LaVine has appeared in this season.

When asked, Donovan said that LaVine's status will still be monitored by the Bulls' medical staff on a day-to-day basis, as they have since he experienced soreness in the knee between the end of the preseason and start of the regular season. But it is certainly a good indication of the two-time All-Star's fitness, especially given he exploded for 20 fourth-quarter points to fuel a comeback victory on Tuesday.

LaVine had played one of two games in each of the Bulls' two back-to-back sets so far this season. Friday's matchup at the Boston Celtics (which will mark the Bulls' third game in four nights) and a back-to-back set against the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 6 and 7 will be the next checkpoints to monitor.

Andre Drummond (left shoulder sprain) and Coby White (left quad contusion), meanwhile, are both out for the Hornets game, Donovan said. Drummond has missed the Bulls' last two games. This is White's second absence of the season.

On the Hornets' side, LaMelo Ball (left ankle sprain), Terry Rozier (right ankle sprain) and Cody Martin (left quad soreness) are all out.

The Bulls enter play 4-4 on the season, while the Hornets are 3-4; Charlotte has recently beaten the Golden State Warriors and lost to the Sacramento Kings without Ball, Rozier and Martin.

