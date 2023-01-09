Bulls' Zach LaVine Takes Over Fourth Quarter With DeMar DeRozan Out

LaVine takes over fourth quarter with DeMar DeRozan out originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

BOSTON — DeMar DeRozan couldn’t assume his “King of the Fourth” role Monday night because he watched the final frame from the Chicago Bulls’ locker room, nursing a right quad strain.

DeRozan saw another fourth-quarter takeover, albeit one that ultimately fell short, as Zach LaVine reminded all what he can do as the lone shot-creator.

“He led the way,” DeRozan said. “Couple missed rebounds and couple missed shots. I felt like he was going to close that thing out. I wasn’t surprised. I seen it in him. I knew he was going to turn it up and try to get us a win.”

LaVine sank his first six shots, including two deep 3-pointers, to help the Bulls rally from a 16-point second half deficit. He finished with 15 of his 27 points in the quarter, along with seven rebounds and six assists.

“Just gotta lay it out there. You’re not going to win if we’re feeling bad about ourselves down a man,” LaVine said of his mindset. “We came back against them before. They’re a good team. But we think we are too. Couple little bounces here and there, I think it could’ve been our game.”

Indeed, LaVine missed a clean look on a 16-foot baseline jumper with 50 seconds that would’ve knotted the score. Following that miss, the Bulls trapped Jayson Tatum and he hit Al Horford in the corner. Horford buried the dagger 3-pointer against his former college coach in Billy Donovan.

“It was halfway down,” LaVine said of his missed jumper that would’ve tied the game. “I definitely thought that was in.”

Added Donovan: “I think he got to a good spot and got a very, very good shot off. I felt very comfortable there. He elevated and I thought he created good separation. That’s a shot I’m more than comfortable him taking and making.”

LaVine also registered two assists in the fourth as he consistently attacked the Celtics’ defense. With DeRozan out, LaVine played the entire fourth.

“I really thought he battled and competed. I think when he gets to his spots and shoots 3s, he’s such an elite shooter percentage-wise that all those 3s are good. But I also thought when he got in the teeth of the defense and saw a crowd, he didn’t feel compelled to shoot over two or three guys. He threw the ball out and generated some shots,” Donovan said. “I thought his overall play, both himself personally and how he tried to pass and move the ball, was really good. He gave us a chance in the fourth.

“He’s a team guy. When guys are out there, he’s trying to not only get himself involved but others involved too. When DeMar went out, as a primary playmaker he knew a lot was going to fall on his shoulders. I give him credit for taking on that responsibility.”

