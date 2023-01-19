Bulls' Zach LaVine Shares Heartwarming Exchange With Fan in Paris

LaVine shares heartwarming exchange with fan in Paris originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Zach LaVine idolized his dad, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.

One young fan in the postgame press room acknowledged LaVine as his idol.

"I wear No. 8 I'm here with my team. And why? Because you're my idol and I would like to know why you're No. 8 and when you were young who were you admiring?" the fan asked through a translator.

This exchange between Zach LaVine and a young reporter/fan is the best 🥹 pic.twitter.com/tQMS6cC20v — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) January 19, 2023

A microcosm of the NBA's and Chicago Bulls' worldwide image, the kid symbolizes how far and fast the NBA and basketball have grown around the world, and how inspiring the players can be to fans around the globe.

The young reporter – dressed head-to-toe in Bulls gear – speaks for all young fans who look up to LaVine. They, like LaVine with Kobe, want to grow up to be like their idol.

Wear the same number, wear the same shoes, play the same way. The kid wears No. 8 because of LaVine, just like LaVine did of Bryant.

"I wear No. 8 because my idol was Kobe Bryant," LaVine said. "Looking up to him, I wanted to do everything he did. I wore No. 14 in high school because of my dad and then got to the NBA and wanted to wear No. 8 because of Kobe.

"I looked up to Kobe and Michael. A lot of kids growing up in the 90s did. I always tried to do everything he did mindset-wise, hard work."

"Being in a position where I get somebody like you idolizing me it's full circle, so I appreciate it."

