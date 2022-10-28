Bulls' Zach LaVine Seeking Finishing Kick as Game Rounds Into Form

LaVine seeking finishing kick as game rounds into form originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Officially, Zach LaVine is listed as questionable for Friday’s game in San Antonio against the Spurs, the front end of the Chicago Bulls’ back-to-back set that concludes at home on Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Unofficially, with the obvious caveat of small sample size after just three games, LaVine’s performance is questionable as well, though it’s trending upward.

The good news is LaVine is averaging 23.3 points in just 31.8 minutes, shooting 57.9 percent on 6.3 attempts from 3-point range. His true shooting percentage is an impressive 63.5. Thanks to 12 free-throw attempts in Wednesday’s victory over the Indiana Pacers, he’s averaging 7.7 attempts.

But LaVine hasn’t finished at the level he’s accustomed to, managing just 35.3 percent from 3 feet inward. He’s also shooting just 20 percent on shots from 3 to 10 feet.

“I missed a couple easy layups. I think that’s the main thing is getting that rhythm and timing down. But it will come,” LaVine said. “I’m getting there. I’m getting my touch around the rim. I think it’s coming back, being able to play through contact. But if I could shoot more and more jump shots, I’d love it.”

LaVine laughed as he uttered this last sentence, as much a nod to his sizzling 3-point shooting as the current reality surrounding his knee. He just simply isn’t in the same fullcourt basketball shape he’s accustomed to being in at this stage, a reflection of an offseason spent on rehabilitation and drill work rather than scrimmaging.

When he’s on, LaVine’s athleticism is almost palpable, an explosion and pop that shines through highlight-reel plays. When he’s working to that level, that dynamic only flashes in bursts.

“Pop feels like it’s coming back,” LaVine said.

This early-season management plan will help. The Bulls have been vague on whether or not this will be a season-long approach.

But it’s clear the Bulls are focused as much on the postseason as the regular season, using depth and an 11-man rotation to mitigate load on players ranging from LaVine to Alex Caruso.

“I’m not trying to be coy or vague. I’m giving you everything I know. When he has some soreness or discomfort, we’re going to look into getting him back. That’s going to happen. We’re trying to manage it as we know best,” coach Billy Donovan said of LaVine. “The only information we had coming out of the surgery (regarding) 5-on-5 is training camp.

“I’m not surprised the way he has played at all. He worked really, really hard this summer to get his knee back. When he’s feeling good, he has looked really, really good, even in training camp. We’ve got to manage him. We knew we would have to do that. He wants to play.”

But LaVine also has been a willing participant in meetings to manage his knee. That will include another one on Friday that almost certainly will lead to him sitting out against the Spurs.

“I think the first game against Cleveland he was kind of getting his feet under him, just because he had been out for a period of time and missed the first two (regular-season) games and he’s also getting back with his teammates,” Donovan said. “The last two games, I think he has played very well. I thought he was very aggressive. He’s making quick decisions. He’s taking the shots that are there. I’m not surprised. It’s just a matter of helping him feel the best he can feel.”

