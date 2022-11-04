Bulls' Zach LaVine Searching for Drive Game as He Manages Knee

Zach LaVine searching for drive game as he manages knee originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

BOSTON — Zach LaVine’s game has evolved over time. He’s grown from athletic dunker to elite jump shooter.

But his eye-popping athleticism has proved constant.

That’s why his first three quarters in the Chicago Bulls' 123-119 loss to the Boston Celtics Friday night stood out so much.

LaVine took eight first-half shots against an elite, switching Celtics defense. None were inside 10 feet. Seven of the eight were from 20 feet or longer.

Then, in 6 minutes, 18 seconds of playing time of the third quarter, LaVine took one shot, a missed 29-foot 3-pointer.

LaVine laughed when told not every game will be a referendum on his twice-surgically-repaired left knee. Still, LaVine’s lack of driving until the fourth quarter was hard to ignore.

Asked directly if he yet feels if he has his normal lift and explosion while attacking the rim, LaVine answered with transparency.

“Obviously, I’m not all the way back yet. I feel that. I’m not going to lie. But it’s coming,” LaVine said. “I’m not scared or anything like that. It’s seven games in. I feel fine.”

Some qualifiers: LaVine was playing his third game in four nights that featured his first set of back-to-back games. The Celtics switch frequently and collapse into the lane, a defensive trait that both LaVine and coach Billy Donovan noted when asked about LaVine’s night.

It’s not like LaVine played badly. He finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and three assists while reading the game efficiently, even drawing praise from Donovan for making the right read on a pass to Patrick Williams for a game-tying 3-point attempt in the final minute that Williams missed.

“I was reading the defense. They double switch and pack the paint. You could see in the second half, even when we did drive, they collapse across the paint,” LaVine said. “I’m not getting a lot of isolations so it’s not like a clear side. Most of it is pick-and-roll or transition and they’re coming across the lane. I’m trying to make the right play and look for my teammates.”

Added Donovan: “I think one of the things he was trying to do, which I thought was a positive, was they were switching a lot. And he was looking for some opportunities behind some switches to maybe get off a couple 3s. In doing that, it may have taken away some of the aggressiveness. I did think in the second half he was trying to get downhill some. He didn’t get a lot of good angles. But he got fouled some and got to the free-throw line.”

LaVine attempted all of his mere three free throws in the fourth quarter when he did attack the lane more. Even then, though, LaVine drew contact from a more grounded position than the high-wire athletic acts of the recent past.

Asked if too much is being made of LaVine’s lack of trying to dunk everything, he grew philosophical.

“You might be. You might not be. I don’t know. I’m just trying to get the rhythm back and figure out what feels good and what doesn’t right now,” LaVine said. “There were a couple plays where I feel like I could’ve took off. There were a couple plays where the defense comes over and they’re already in shot-blocking position so it’s smart to try to get contact and get to the line.

“Sometimes I might stop and pop and make some different little jump shots or floaters. MJ (Michael Jordan) was better when he came back off of baseball, but he didn’t dunk as much. Maybe I don’t need to keep the wear and tear. It’s about longevity too.”

LaVine is playing the long game. It's what two knee surgeries will do. And as long as LaVine's continued evolving leads to points — no matter how they come — and victories, all will be well. Different, but well.

